A DREAM COME TRUE

It's a dream come true for a central Minnesota woman, who has always loved to bake. Jo Wood, owner of Jolie Olie's, (pronounced Joe-Lee Oh-Lees) says life has never been better since she decided to turn her dreams into reality.

BAKING IS LIVING

Jo Wood is living one of MY dreams, so it was especially sweet to be able to talk to her about how she decided to finally say yes to her dream of owning her own place. She has had various jobs in the past as a detective, and an emergency worker, but has always enjoyed baking for her family.

PERSONAL SERVICE

She now owns her very own place. If you want personalized attention on your order, you ARE going to get it. Jo has another baker that assists her, but other than that, she answers the phone, takes the orders, and creates lovely creations like Donut Cupcakes, Signature cookies, Sweet and Savory Scones, Cupcakes, breads & muffins, as well as custom orders.

LOCATION

Jolie Olie's, located at 14 N. College Avenue in St. Joseph is a retail location that is open Thursdays through Saturdays 9 am - 6 pm, but Jo is also open for take out and delivery. All of her delicious treats are baked fresh daily. Below is Baker Jackie Tyrrell, who is Jo's Assistant, and used to own her own bakery in the Brainerd area.

When I look at the pictures it absolutely makes my mouth water. You can go to Jolie Olie's online website, place an order and they will deliver it to you (within a reasonable distance.)

With Valentine's Day coming up, you can visit her Facebook page for some amazing creations that will make your mouth water.

Jo Wood hopes that you will stop by, give her a call, place a custom order, and see for yourself why Jolie Olie's is so special.

Jo is super thankful for her family that supports her in her dreams. She says she couldn't do this without the great help she gets from her husband Ben, daughter Savana, son Evan, and daughter Elisabeth.

You can listen to our interview by clicking the player below.

