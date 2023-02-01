Sartell Schools Develop New Procedures To Review Media Material

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Discussion surrounding a controversial book found inside Sartell-Stephen High School continued Wednesday.

During a work session, the school board continued their conversation after community members and parents addressed concerns about how a book described as erotica ended up in the high school’s library.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says he understands the concerns brought up and reiterated the book was believed to have never been checked out, was not part of any classroom reading material and has since been removed.

Ridlehoover says while cases like this are rare, it has been a valuable learning tool causing them to re-examine their procedures. He says at least four other questionable books are currently going through a review process, with at least one other book being pulled.

Over the last week, Ridlehoover says he’s worked with building and administrative staff to develop new criteria and procedures on how both instructional and library resources are reviewed so situations like this do not occur.

The plan covers a comprehensive process from how school material is ordered, who will be reviewing the materials and books, and the accountability needed to make sure the criteria is appropriate for students.

After an hour discussion, the board was in agreement material of this nature do not belong in their schools and opted to give the new procedures a trial. The board plans to re-evaluate the new process in the next several months to identify if any changes are needed.

