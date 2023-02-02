February Teacher of the Month: Jen Scott – Kimball High School

Congratulations to our February Teacher of the Month, Jen Scott of Kimball High School. Miss Scott is the Special Ed EBD teacher at Kimball High and was nominated by the school resource officer, who we sweetly found out when we went to surprise her with her award and gift basket, is also her fiancée.

Jen Scott has one of the hardest positions in Kimball HS. She is the Special Ed EBD teacher. She has 18 kids in her class. Not only is she a teacher, she is a mentor, friend and another parent to all of her kids. She works day in and day out, before and after school with these kids dealing with daily struggles, school work, getting kids to school and to classes when they don't feel they can. She is the most caring, loving teacher to these kids. She is always available for these kids, even after school hours. She is amazing at her job always being there for the kids that don't always have someone there for them.

We were able to surprise her with a gift basket that included a plaque from All Star Trophy & Awards as well as gift certificates to Coyote Moon Grille, Little Caesars of St. Cloud, Great Harvest Bread Company, St. Cloud Floral, and Pearl Ridge Cake Shop.

Is there an educator in Central Minnesota you feel also deserves to be recognized? Please tell us all about them and nominate them now for Teacher of the Month.

Whether you want to say a couple words or write a paragraph, we aren't picky, any little bit will do. We just want to do our part in making sure they get the gratitude they deserve along with some goodies!

