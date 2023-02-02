Teen Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Stearns County
AVON (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi and a car were both going east when they collided near Avon. The car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side.
The crash happened at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
The driver of the car, 17-year-old Amanda Gielen of Avon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver, 26-year-old Ryan Schulte of Melrose, was not hurt.
