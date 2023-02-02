The Weekender: Versa-Dance, Descendants The Musical and More!

3

Calling all mom's and their son's. Enjoy an special afternoon at the Mom Son Superhero Party at the SArtell Community Center. Your date will include: superheroes, lunch, dessert, a photo booth, activities like bounce houses and a “make and take” – plus memories to last a lifetime. The Mother Son Superhero Party is designed for children ages 3-12, along with their mother figure; however, the event accepts all ages. Tickets are $25 for a Mom & Son pairing, then an additional $10 for every other son or an additional $15 for any other mom. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Saturday, February 4th, 11:00 a.m.