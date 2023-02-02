The Weekender: Versa-Dance, Descendants The Musical and More!

The Weekender: Versa-Dance, Descendants The Musical and More!

(Photo: Fine Arts Programming)
loading...

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -  This weekend is jammed pack with fun and exciting things to do with your family. Be apart of the conversation with Nerd Nite in Waite Park, see your favorite Disney heroes and villains at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy a special Mom/Son Superhero day, check out the Versa-Style Dance Company in St. Joseph, and enjoy some crafts and cocktails in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

  • 1

    Nerd Nite

    Waite Park

    Enjoy a night of fun conversation with the monthly Nerd Nite event. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is a fun series that covers topics from a wide range of interests. This month's topics discuss rights, ethics, and legislation. The event is free however you are asked to order a drink or meal to support our hosting venue. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill.

    EVENT IS FREE!

    - Thursday, February 2nd, 6:30 p.m.

    John and Rebecca Mielke
    loading...
  • 2

    Descendants the Musical

    St. Cloud

    Enter the kingdom of Auradon this weekend with GREAT Theatre's performance of Disney's Descendants: The Musical. Based on the Disney Channel Original Movie, the show features the children of Maleficent, Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil who have to make the difficult choice, avenge their parents by following in their wicked footsteps, or learn to be good? This family friendly show will have kids singing along. Tickets range between $28-$48. Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

    CLICK HERE for tickets!

    - Friday, February 3rd, 7:30 p.m.
    - Saturday, February 4th, 2:00 p.m.
    - Sunday, February 5th, 2:00 p.m.

    (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)
    loading...
  • 3

    Mom and Son Superhero Party

    Sartell

    Calling all mom's and their son's. Enjoy an special afternoon at the Mom Son Superhero Party at the SArtell Community Center. Your date will include: superheroes, lunch, dessert, a photo booth, activities like bounce houses and a “make and take” – plus memories to last a lifetime. The Mother Son Superhero Party is designed for children ages 3-12, along with their mother figure; however, the event accepts all ages. Tickets are $25 for a Mom & Son pairing, then an additional $10 for every other son or an additional $15 for any other mom. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

    CLICK HERE for tickets!

    - Saturday, February 4th, 11:00 a.m.

    Getty Images
    loading...
  • 4

    Versa-Style Dance Company

    St. Joseph

    Full of energy, inspiration and improvisation, Versa-Style celebrates the essence and power of hip-hop – showcasing popping, locking, boogaloo, and more.  Each infectious performance is love, positivity and knowledge shared through the medium of hip-hop dance. For over 15 years, Versa-Style has served as cultural ambassadors, traveling, teaching and spreading their love of hip-hop culture in places such as Israel, India, France, Italy and Columbia. Tickets are $38 for general admission. Showtime will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Escher Auditorium at the College of St. Benedict.

    CLICK HERE for tickets!

    - Saturday, February 4th, 7:30 p.m.

    (Photo: Fine Arts Programming)
    loading...
  • 5

    Crafts and Cocktails Fair

    St. Cloud
    Join us at Arroy – Thai and Filipino Restaurant for the Crafts and Cocktails Fair Sunday. Come out and support your local artists while grabbing a themed cocktail, mocktail, or food off the Arroy appetizer menu. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in downtown St. Cloud.
    NO COVER!
    - Sunday, February 5th, 1:00 p.m.
    (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky)
    loading...
Filed Under: The Weekender
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports