The Weekender: Versa-Dance, Descendants The Musical and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - This weekend is jammed pack with fun and exciting things to do with your family. Be apart of the conversation with Nerd Nite in Waite Park, see your favorite Disney heroes and villains at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy a special Mom/Son Superhero day, check out the Versa-Style Dance Company in St. Joseph, and enjoy some crafts and cocktails in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
Nerd NiteWaite Park
Enjoy a night of fun conversation with the monthly Nerd Nite event. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is a fun series that covers topics from a wide range of interests. This month's topics discuss rights, ethics, and legislation. The event is free however you are asked to order a drink or meal to support our hosting venue. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill.
- Thursday, February 2nd, 6:30 p.m.
Descendants the MusicalSt. Cloud
Enter the kingdom of Auradon this weekend with GREAT Theatre's performance of Disney's Descendants: The Musical. Based on the Disney Channel Original Movie, the show features the children of Maleficent, Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil who have to make the difficult choice, avenge their parents by following in their wicked footsteps, or learn to be good? This family friendly show will have kids singing along. Tickets range between $28-$48. Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, February 3rd, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 4th, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 5th, 2:00 p.m.
Mom and Son Superhero PartySartell
Calling all mom's and their son's. Enjoy an special afternoon at the Mom Son Superhero Party at the SArtell Community Center. Your date will include: superheroes, lunch, dessert, a photo booth, activities like bounce houses and a “make and take” – plus memories to last a lifetime. The Mother Son Superhero Party is designed for children ages 3-12, along with their mother figure; however, the event accepts all ages. Tickets are $25 for a Mom & Son pairing, then an additional $10 for every other son or an additional $15 for any other mom. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 4th, 11:00 a.m.
Versa-Style Dance CompanySt. Joseph
Full of energy, inspiration and improvisation, Versa-Style celebrates the essence and power of hip-hop – showcasing popping, locking, boogaloo, and more. Each infectious performance is love, positivity and knowledge shared through the medium of hip-hop dance. For over 15 years, Versa-Style has served as cultural ambassadors, traveling, teaching and spreading their love of hip-hop culture in places such as Israel, India, France, Italy and Columbia. Tickets are $38 for general admission. Showtime will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Escher Auditorium at the College of St. Benedict.
- Saturday, February 4th, 7:30 p.m.
Crafts and Cocktails FairSt. CloudJoin us at Arroy – Thai and Filipino Restaurant for the Crafts and Cocktails Fair Sunday. Come out and support your local artists while grabbing a themed cocktail, mocktail, or food off the Arroy appetizer menu. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in downtown St. Cloud.NO COVER!- Sunday, February 5th, 1:00 p.m.