Improvements to Apollo Athletic Field Approved by School Board
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Apollo Field is one step closer to a major improvement project.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, the St. Cloud Area School District board voted to award Peterson Companies the bid for excavation, drainage, concrete, and electrical work at Apollo Field.
Peterson Companies was the low bidder for the job with a price tag of $696,399.
The bid for turf installation and track resurfacing at Apollo Field was approved in January.
Officials say the improvement project will be financed with various funding sources, including ESSER III funds, operating capital fund balance, and general and community education funds.
Get our free mobile app
The project is expected to begin later this spring.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Xcel tests power storage technology in Becker
- Xcel applies with state to extend Monticello nuclear plant's lifespan
- MPCA fines Becker business for emissions violations
- Big Lake welcomes new police dog
- Frosty Fobbe the giant snowman takes up residence in Buffalo
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state