Improvements to Apollo Athletic Field Approved by School Board

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Apollo Field is one step closer to a major improvement project.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the St. Cloud Area School District board voted to award Peterson Companies the bid for excavation, drainage, concrete, and electrical work at Apollo Field.

Peterson Companies was the low bidder for the job with a price tag of $696,399.

The bid for turf installation and track resurfacing at Apollo Field was approved in January.

Officials say the improvement project will be financed with various funding sources, including ESSER III funds, operating capital fund balance, and general and community education funds.

Get our free mobile app

The project is expected to begin later this spring.

READ RELATED ARTICLES