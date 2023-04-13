The Weekender: Ukulele Orchestra, Train Show and More!

2

The laughs come fast and furious in the new comedy show “Mistakes Were Made” as Jason Schommer hilariously looks back and relives a lifetime of choices and mistakes with unforgettable outcomes and lessons learned that are both hysterical and outrageous. With unexpected twists and turns and an honest no-holds-barred delivery, Jason keeps the audience on the edge of their seat with a truly one of a kind perspective and side-splitting laughs. Tickets for the show are just $17. The laughs will begin at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Great River Arts Center in Little Falls.

- Saturday, April 15th, 7:00 p.m.