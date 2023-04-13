The Weekender: Ukulele Orchestra, Train Show and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You will find plenty of fun and exciting things to do around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain playing in St. Joseph, share some laughs with comedian Jason Schommer, see some cool trains at the Granite City Train Show, geek out with the Comic and Toy show, and enjoy GREAT Theatre's production of Legally Blonde The Musical. Read more in The Weekender!
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sartell New Projects and Progress Portal
- Sartell Teacher Finalist for Teacher of the Year
- Rox Reading Program Sets Records
- Boys and Girls Clubs Expands Services to Waite Park
- Central Minnesota Man On Viral TikTok Video
- 1
George Hinchliffe’s The Ukulele Orchestra of Great BritainSt. Joseph
The often-imitated-never-duplicated Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain is coming to central Minnesota. The set list has been described as a “shopping trolley dash through genres,” and the result is a show that guarantees something for everyone. Brace yourself for the unexpected and prepare for smiles as familiar tunes pop up in surprising contexts. General Admission tickets are $42 and the show is Friday inside Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict's campus.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, April 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Jason Schommer and Friends!Little FallsThe laughs come fast and furious in the new comedy show “Mistakes Were Made” as Jason Schommer hilariously looks back and relives a lifetime of choices and mistakes with unforgettable outcomes and lessons learned that are both hysterical and outrageous. With unexpected twists and turns and an honest no-holds-barred delivery, Jason keeps the audience on the edge of their seat with a truly one of a kind perspective and side-splitting laughs. Tickets for the show are just $17. The laughs will begin at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Great River Arts Center in Little Falls.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Saturday, April 15th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
Granite City Train ShowSt. Cloud
Buy, sell, trade or just view hundreds of trains under one roof this weekend. The annual Granite City Train show returns Saturday at the River's Edge Convention Center. Vendors will be selling and buying trains, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles & memorabilia, antique trains & toys, hobby items and more! Operating model and toy train displays. Kids can help build a wooden train layout and run a model train. Admission is $6.00 and kids 10 and under FREE. Doors open at 9:00 a.m.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, April 15th, 9:00 a.m.
- 4
Comic and Toy ShowSt. Cloud
Calling of comic lovers, make your way to Crossroads Center this weekend for A “Comic and Toy Show.” Over 50 vendors/artists/authors will be taking over the the mall Saturday and Sunday. If you are into Funko Pop vinyls, vintage comics, posters, toys, magazines, original art, and other nerdy needs - then plan on making a trip to this FREE event. The event will be hosted by Quad Con and Granite City Comics & Games with admission free. The show will happen during normal mall hours.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, April 15th, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, April 16th, 11:00 a.m.
- 5
Legally Blonde The MusicalSt. Cloud
GREAT Theatre is opening their second weekend showing of Legally Blonde the Musical. Based on the smash hit movie, the story follows the transformation of Elle Woods from a pink-loving sorority girl to a Harvard law student. Follow our blonde heroine as she tackles all obstacles, overcomes stereotypes, and educates us all on staying true to your dreams through rousing songs and dynamic show-stopping dance numbers. Tickets for the show range between $28-$48. Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, April 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 15th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 16th, 7:30 p.m.