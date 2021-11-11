The Weekender: Sound of Music, Fabulous Armadillos and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your weekend central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take a nature hike with the HIKEhoppers, listen to the music of the Fabulous Armadillos, sing along with GREAT Theatre's production of The Sound of Music, take in a holiday church bazaar, and learn the sport of Axe throwing at United States Axe. Read more in The Weekender!
The Wild Life HikeRockville
Explore the wonders of nature this weekend. Join experienced naturalist and nature nerd, Devon Bowker, on a series of hiking adventures focused on forging connections with, and learning about, the natural world around you. On these hikes, you’ll discover hidden creatures, tiny treasures, and countless curiosities! Of course, any other questions or wonders you have along the way are fair game, too! This weekend's hike is on Saturday at Rockville. The hike will start at 1:00 p.m. and cost is just $7.50.
- Saturday, November 13th, 1:00 p.m.
Billy's Pick: It's All About BillySt. Cloud
The Fabulous Armadillos are celebrating one of their own with a special musical event. Billy Scherer joined the Fabulous Armadillos in May of 2007 and has now decided to retire. So the group decided to celebrate thie band mate by dedicating a theme to him. The group had Billy pick all the songs and all the guest to help take a trip down memory lane. The “Billy’s Pick: It’s All About Billy” show is Thursday through next week at Pioneer Place. Tickets are just $45 and are going fast.
- Thursday, November 11th, 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 17th, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, November 18th, 7:30 p.m.
Sound of MusicSt. Cloud
You can sing about your favorite things this weekend as GREAT Theatre kicks off another wonderful production at the Paramount Theater. From its premiere on Broadway in 1959 The Sound of Music has become the most successful movie musical ever. The story of Maria, a free-spirited young woman who leaves the convent to become a governess to a Naval officer’s children in Austria during World War II. Maria transforms the home of the Von Trapp family from a place of rules and regulations to one filled with joy, laughter, and music. In the process, she wins the hearts of all seven children – and their widowed father. Tickets for the show are $36 for adults and $28 for kids. Show times are this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 13th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 14th, 2:00 p.m.
Holiday BazaarSt. Cloud
The St. Paul Christian Women are hosting their annual Holiday Bazaar this weekend. The event includes professional artisans and crafters, a bake sale, gift basket silent auction, and a cash raffle. There will also be a catered luncheon with live entertainment by Seams Like Swing. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parish center at the Church of St. Paul's. For luncheon tickets or other information, call 320-251-4831.
- Saturday, November 13th, 9:00 a.m.
Bottomless Axe ThrowingSt. CloudLooking to try something new this weekend. Then make your way to United States Axe. Every Sunday you can have bottomless axe throwing from Noon until 6:00 p.m. for just $25 per person. Grab your friends and challenge them to a friendly competition and see who is the better axe thrower.CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION!- Sunday, November 14th, 12:00 p.m.