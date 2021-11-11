The Weekender: Sound of Music, Fabulous Armadillos and More!

3

You can sing about your favorite things this weekend as GREAT Theatre kicks off another wonderful production at the Paramount Theater. From its premiere on Broadway in 1959 The Sound of Music has become the most successful movie musical ever. The story of Maria, a free-spirited young woman who leaves the convent to become a governess to a Naval officer’s children in Austria during World War II. Maria transforms the home of the Von Trapp family from a place of rules and regulations to one filled with joy, laughter, and music. In the process, she wins the hearts of all seven children – and their widowed father. Tickets for the show are $36 for adults and $28 for kids. Show times are this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Saturday, November 13th, 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, November 14th, 2:00 p.m.