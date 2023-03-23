The Weekender: Sleeping Beauty, One Man Avenger and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of unique and fun shows and performances happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Get creative with Paramount Arts Underground, check out the Sleeping Beauty ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique one man show in Collegeville, visit the 11th annual Agate Swap and spend sometime in downtown St. Cloud with the Bloody Mary Crawl. Read more in The Weekender!
Arts UndergroundSt. Cloud
Get creative inside the Paramount Arts Studios. The Paramount Arts Underground offers people of all ages the opportunity to come, play, and develop artistic skills in a variety of mediums. Working with a studio mentor, you can try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic together, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, or creating a painting or drawing. The Paramount has all of the supplies and equipment you need to try something new. No registration is required but cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students 19-years-old and younger. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
- Thursday, March 23rd, 6:00 p.m.
Sleeping BeautySt. Cloud
Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty ballet will be making a stop in central Minnesota. The show has captured the imagination of millions of people for generations with the brilliance of the music and balletic storytelling! Experience the glory and wonder of this original classical ballet as acclaimed Metropolitan Ballet performs live at the Paramount! Tickets range between $17-$36 for general admission. Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, March 24th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 25th, 2:00 p.m.
One Man AvengersCollegeville
See the Avengers unlike you've ever seen them before. Charlie Ross has created a spot-on send up of a whole universe of favorite films … and loaded it into a hilarious solo show. Imagine getting a blow-by-blow recap of a really fun movie from your best friend. Now scrap that and imagine your best friend is truly hilarious and can channel dozens of characters at once. You won’t believe what you’re about to see! Tickets are just $34 for general admission. Show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater in Collegeville.
- Saturday, March 25th, 7:30 p.m.
11th Annual St. Cloud Agate SwapSt. CloudYou can expect to find all different kinds of gems, minerals, crystals, rocks and agates this weekend. The 11th Annual St. Cloud Agate Swap will take place on Sunday at the Best Western Kelly Inn. Bring your bucket or case of beauties as most vendors buy or trade! The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is just $1 and kids 15 and under get in free.TICKETS AT THE DOOR!- Sunday, March 26th, 10:00 a.m.
Bloody Mary CrawlSt. Cloud
Bloody Mary's will be on full display in downtown St. Cloud this Sunday. The first Downtown Bloody Mary Crawl and Contest runs from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. There are seven bars and restaurants that are participating. Visit Greater St. Cloud is hosting the event. Participants will find a QR code at each of the locations where you can rank your favorite bloody mary. Besides the seven restaurant stops, three retailers will be open offering swag bags and special events.
Participating restaurants/bars:
7 West Taphouse
Brick & Bourbon
Green Mill Restaurant
Iron Street Distillery
MC's Dugout
Olde Brick House
The White Horse
Participating retailers:
Mantra Boutique
Green Thumb Etc.
Bella Vita Salt Caves
No tickets are required to join the crawl.
- Sunday, March 26th, 11:00 a.m.