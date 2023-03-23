The Weekender: Sleeping Beauty, One Man Avenger and More!

5

Bloody Mary's will be on full display in downtown St. Cloud this Sunday. The first Downtown Bloody Mary Crawl and Contest runs from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. There are seven bars and restaurants that are participating. Visit Greater St. Cloud is hosting the event. Participants will find a QR code at each of the locations where you can rank your favorite bloody mary. Besides the seven restaurant stops, three retailers will be open offering swag bags and special events.

Participating restaurants/bars:

7 West Taphouse

Brick & Bourbon

Green Mill Restaurant

Iron Street Distillery

MC's Dugout

Olde Brick House

The White Horse

Participating retailers:

Mantra Boutique

Green Thumb Etc.

Bella Vita Salt Caves

No tickets are required to join the crawl.

- Sunday, March 26th, 11:00 a.m.