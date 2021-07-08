The Weekender: Music in the Gardens, WWII Exhibit and More!
ST. CLOUD — Don't be stuck indoors this weekend as there is a lot of fun family friendly events happening throughout central Minnesota. Check out a re-enactment of WWII at the Stearns History Museum, enjoy a night of music at the Sauk Rapids new outdoor concert venue, party with the penguins at the Hempker Zoo in Freeport, check out some beautiful artwork by talented local artist with the Drive By Art Show, and relax in the gardens with Musinger's Music in the Gardens series. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
At Home: The WWII ExperienceSt. Cloud
History comes to life this weekend inside the Stearns History Museum. Experience life on the homefront with family activities, re-enactors, and a WWII fashion show. The exhibit, 33rd & Cooper, opens and highlights Char-Gale, an aircraft parts manufacturer that employed women during WWII. Tickets are $10 for Adults and $5 for kids or free for museum members. You can check out the exhibit Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, July 10th, 9:00 a.m.
- Sunday, July 11th, 9:00 a.m.
- 2
Rock the Riverside Music NightsSauk Rapids
It's week two of Sauk Rapids Rock the Riverside summer concert series. Enjoy outdoor music at Southside Park with the beautiful backdrop of the Mississippi River inside Sauk Rapids new entertainment venue. This weeks performers are Todd Michael Jameson and Arena. The music will begin at 5:30p.m. and run through 9:30pm. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, July 8th, 5:30 p.m.
- 3
Beach Party With the PenguinsFreeport
Who said penguins only like cold weather! Make your way to Hempker Park and Zoo in Freeport for a Summer Beach Party with the Penguins. The party is fun for the whole family and not only includes up close experiences with the animals at the zoo, but hourly giveaways and the penguin keeper spilling several penguin facts. Admission is $13 per person. The zoo opens at 10:00 a.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, July 9th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Drive By Art ShowSt. Cloud
Art will be on full display this weekend throughout St. Cloud. The Drive By Art show is a free Grass Roots Artist event where local artists are invited to display their work in their yards for the public to enjoy. With so many things shut down last year many artists are eager to showcase their work. The Drive By Art show is on Saturday from 12-7:00 pm. Maps to the art displays can be found at LGS, Buddah Glass St. Cloud or online here.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, July 10th, 12:00 p.m.
- 5
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
Back again this week in the summer Music in the Gardens series at Munsinger Gardens. This concert series showcases quality local talent tucked away in the natural beauty of St. Cloud's most visited gardens. This weeks musical act is The Half Steps. All concerts are free and will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will also be selling those fabulous root beer floats.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, July 11th, 3:00 p.m.