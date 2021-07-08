The Weekender: Music in the Gardens, WWII Exhibit and More!

4

Art will be on full display this weekend throughout St. Cloud. The Drive By Art show is a free Grass Roots Artist event where local artists are invited to display their work in their yards for the public to enjoy. With so many things shut down last year many artists are eager to showcase their work. The Drive By Art show is on Saturday from 12-7:00 pm. Maps to the art displays can be found at LGS, Buddah Glass St. Cloud or online here.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Saturday, July 10th, 12:00 p.m.