The Weekender: Murder on the Orient, Art Crawl and More!

3

Come aboard the luxurious Orient Express and follow the twists and turns of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery. This GREAT Theatre production takes you back to the 1930s and all of society’s elite are aboard. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. By morning an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, his door locked from the inside. Isolated with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer before they strike again. Tickets for the show are $25 and the performance will be at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre in Waite Park. Showtimes are 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Saturday, October 22nd, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, October 23rd, 2:00 p.m.