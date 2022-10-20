The Weekender: Murder on the Orient, Art Crawl and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Plenty of things to see and do around central Minnesota this weekend. Tour the downtown art crawl in St. Cloud, enjoy some Halloween fun at Tommy's Carwash, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, watch a boxing match at the St. Cloud Armory, and check out the musical group Viano performing at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
Downtown Art CrawlSt. Cloud
Celebrate and experience the work of talented Central Minnesota artists this week. The Downtown Art Crawl is Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Enjoy the warmth and charm of locally-owned shops, businesses and eateries while viewing hundreds of works of art in Historic Downtown St. Cloud! The event is free to attend and you can view a map of where to go here!
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, October 21st, 4:00 p.m.
Tunnel of TerrorWaite Park
Tis the season of spooks and frights and a local car wash is joining in the fun. Tommy's Express in WAite Park is holding their Tunnel of Terror haunted car wash this weekend. It started as fun for one, and Tunnel of Terror is now an annual event for many Tommy’s Express locations. Prepare for the scare in a tunnel unlike no other! Cost is $20 and the event runs Friday and Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
PAY AT THE BUSINESS!
- Friday, October 21st, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 22nd, 7:00 p.m.
Murder on the Orient ExpressWaite Park
Come aboard the luxurious Orient Express and follow the twists and turns of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery. This GREAT Theatre production takes you back to the 1930s and all of society’s elite are aboard. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. By morning an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, his door locked from the inside. Isolated with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer before they strike again. Tickets for the show are $25 and the performance will be at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre in Waite Park. Showtimes are 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, October 22nd, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, October 23rd, 2:00 p.m.
St. Cloud Amateur Boxing ShowSt. Cloud
The St Cloud Area Golden Gloves Boxing Club is hosting their amateur boxing show this weekend. Saturday's event will feature 17 matches with boxers from the age of 9 years old to 45 years old! It will be held at the St Cloud Armory. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. and fists will fly at 3:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, October 22nd, 2:00 p.m.
Viano String QuartetSt. Cloud
Praised for their “huge range of dynamics, massive sound and spontaneity”, the Viano String Quartet are First Prize winners of the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition. Formed in 2015 in Los Angeles, the quartet has performed in venues such as Wigmore Hall, Place Flagey, Konzerthaus Berlin, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. You can catch this amazing group performing Sunday afternoon at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are $25 and the music begins at 3:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Sunday, October 23rd, 3:00 p.m.