How Tough Is It Right Now? Look What Was Left Behind At A MN Bus Stop

Inflation, at the highest levels in decades, is causing people both headaches and heartache. A Minnesota Crime Watch page shared a picture recently highlighting just how tough* things are right now. A sex doll was left behind at a Saint Paul bus stop.

It's not clear why the 'doll' was left behind, maybe the owner tried to bring it onto the bus and was denied by the driver? Maybe it's a prank from some of the nearby students who go to the University of Minnesota?

While this was an attempt at some humor, it is a fact that Minnesotans and the rest of the US are seeing and dealing with the highest rates of inflation in decades, and soon enough, if it already hasn't happened, Minnesotans are going to have to dip into their savings to keep up with the costs.

If you are looking at cutting back on your costs what approaches are you taking to saving? Have you cut the cord? Have you cut back on eating out? Have you gone with 'generic' brands versus name brands in stores? Reduced your holiday gift list?

