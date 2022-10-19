If you happened to be channel surfing last night and you stopped on The Food Network you might have seen this Central Minnesota chef competing on the show Chopped! You might not have realized it at first but that guy on the end is indeed none other than Krewe Restaurant’s co-founder, Chef Mateo Mackbee!

I'll be the first to admit it, last night I was spending part of my evening watching the new Fox-based Country drama Monarch, but I saw a post that a friend shared from The Food Network, asking me if I had seen a local chef competing on the ALL-NEW episode of Chopped! After a little digging, I found the episode and you can check out the link to watch it below (you'll need a Hulu Premium subscription)

The episode was entitled Grilling on the Edge and our friend Chef Mackbee made it all the way to the dessert round before...being chopped, he was SO CLOSE!

If you've never heard of the show before Chopped! takes 4 chefs from across the country and puts them to the test. Videogrilled.com explains the show the best, the "competition show that is all about skill, speed and ingenuity. Each week, four chefs compete before a panel of expert judges and turn baskets of mystery ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. Course by course, the chefs will be “chopped” from the competition until only one winner remains. The challenge? They have seconds to plan and 30 minutes to cook an amazing course with the basket of mystery ingredients given to them moments before the clock starts ticking!"

If you want the spoilers from the episode without watching it you can head to this link, which breaks down the episode into literal mouth-sized bites with what the chefs made and who was chopped from the competition.

For those that want to WATCH the episode, you'll need a Hulu Premium account, you can find it here.

