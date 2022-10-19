Willmar Man Indicted For Possessing Guns, Bombs

WILLMAR (WJON News) - A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the indictment of 39-year-old Brian Keith Kohls of Willmar.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say Kohls allegedly had a short-barreled shotgun and two bombs – none of which were registered to him under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. He’s also charged with being an unlawful user of controlled substances.

If convicted, Kohls faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody until a detention hearing on October 20th.

The case has been investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Willmar Police Department, the Minneapolis Police Department, and the St. Cloud Police Department.