St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.

The St. Cloud V.A. recently completed their drive through flu shot clinics at the MAC. Venable says they gave close to 7,000 flu shots. He says they are still giving flu shots for veterans with appointments and also encourages those that want them to a COVID-19 booster shot.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Joy Finkelson is the Military Sexual Trauma and Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator. She joined Barry Venable and I on WJON. Finkelson explained the options available for veterans when faced with a domestic violence issue. She says victims of domestic and sexual violence are not always women and the abuse isn't always physical.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Barry and Joy it is available below.