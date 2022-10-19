High School Football Results October 19
Rocori 42, Big Lake 0
(Rocori improves to 6-2)
Monticello 39, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
(Sauk Rapids-Rice finishes the regular season with a 6-2 record)
Princeton 47, Cathedral 20
(Cathedral is 1-7)
Alexandria 28, Tech 21
(Tech is 1-7)
Sartell-St. Stephen 46, Bemidji 7
(Sartell is 3-5)
Coon Rapids 62, Apollo 0
(Apollo is 1-7)
Hutchinson 48, Chisago Lakes 20
Becker 48, Willmar 7
Holdingford 35, Melrose 7
Royalton 22, Pierz 14
Kimball 32, Upsala-Swanville 6
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6, Rockford 0
BOLD 36, BBE 34