The Weekender: Michael Shynes, Learn to Curl and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun family events you can enjoy. Catch the Wonderland experience at GREAT Theatre, sing along with Michael Shynes at the Paramount, watch the St. Cloud Norseman play at the MAC, share a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy Night, and learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
WonderlandWaite Park
Don't be late for this very important date. GREAT Theatre will be the host site for St. Paul based COLLIDE Theatrical's performance of Wonderland. This high-energy show, is set to a popular music soundtrack, vivid costumes and dazzling technical dance skills. This isn't your traditional Wonderland, as they show will takes audiences on a compelling ride as familiar characters experience mental health challenges and discover friendship and acceptance along the way. Tickets are $25 with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Both shows will take place inside the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre in Waite Park.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, January 13th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, January 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Michael ShynesSt. Cloud
Michael Shynes makes his long awaited return to the Paramount stage this weekend after selling out his first two appearances. Shynes is holding his special Album release show on Saturday night. Prior to taking the stage, ‘The Voice’ Season 15 runner up, Chris Kroeze, will open with his own musical performance. Then Michael and his Full Band will take the stage for a night of music and stories with the goal of making this beautiful theater feel like one big living room. Tickets for the show are $25. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
St. Cloud NorsemanSt. Cloud
Catch The St. Cloud Norsemen on home ice this weekend. This Tier II Junior Hockey team will square off against the Austin Bruins Saturday night. The team is 13-14 on the season heading into the weekends matchup. All home games are played at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. Come cheer on the home team and watch some fun hockey action! Tickets are just $10 either online or at the door. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 14th, 7:00 p.m.
- 4
Silly Beaver ComedySt. Cloud
Share a laugh or two with one of St. Cloud's unique comedy spot. Every Saturday night at Beaver Island Brewing Company enjoy some great drinks and belly aching laughs with Silly Beaver Comendy night. Silly Beaver Comedy utilizes a large number of professional, talented comedians, guaranteeing you'll have a unique experience with each show. Tickets are $15 and the show begins at 9:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 14th, 9:00 p.m.
- 5
Learn to Curl
You can learn the Olympic sport of curling this weekend. The North Star Curling Club is hosting a two hour session where you’ll practice the sport and learn safety, rules, technique, strategy, scoring, and etiquette. All curling equipment, but you will need to bring are some clean, rubber-soled shoes to change into at the arena. Dress in layers – it’s cold in the arena but you’ll warm up sweeping! Concessions including food, soda, beer, and seltzer will be available for purchase. Cost to participate is $35 and will begin at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Sunday, January 15th, 5:00 p.m.