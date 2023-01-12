The Weekender: Michael Shynes, Learn to Curl and More!

5

You can learn the Olympic sport of curling this weekend. The North Star Curling Club is hosting a two hour session where you’ll practice the sport and learn safety, rules, technique, strategy, scoring, and etiquette. All curling equipment, but you will need to bring are some clean, rubber-soled shoes to change into at the arena. Dress in layers – it’s cold in the arena but you’ll warm up sweeping! Concessions including food, soda, beer, and seltzer will be available for purchase. Cost to participate is $35 and will begin at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

