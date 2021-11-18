The Weekender: Made In MN Expo, Weihnachtsmarkt and More!
ST. CLOUD -- It's a jam packed weekend full of fun and exciting things to see and do around central Minnesota. Enjoy the St. Cloud Weihnachtsmarkt in downtown St. Cloud, have some laughs at the Sartell Comedy Club Showcase, Visit with Santa at the Hemker Park and Zoo, see some locally made products at the Made In MN Expo, and watch GREAT Theatre's production of the Sound of Music. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Cloud WeihnachtsmarktSt. Cloud
Embrace some German culture Thursday in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Weihnachtsmarkt is back again this year in a new location - on top of the River's Edge Parking ramp. From 5pm and 8pm you can enjoy German themed arts and crafts, food items, a German hot spiced wine called Gluhwein, desserts and of course, some beer choices. This is a fun and cheerful night for all, so come and check it out!
EVENT IS FREE!
-Thursday, November 18th, 5:00 p.m.
Sartell Comedy Club ShowcaseSartell
Come and enjoy some laughs thanks to the Sartell Comedy Club Showcase. Students will perform their own short sketches, unscripted joke structures and improv! Tickets are $5 for adults and students and kids get in free. Show times are Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. All performances are in the Sartell Middle School Performance Arts Center.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, November 18th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 19th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 20th, 2:00 p.m.
Santa Visits the ZooFreeport
Santa is making a special stop at Hemker Park & Zoo in Freeport this weekend. Enjoy visiting with Santa and his reindeer on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. After your visit you can shop the main gift shop for the perfect holiday gifts! Santa at the Zoo is free with a monetary donation.
DONATIONS WELCOMED!
- Saturday, November 20th, 10:00 a.m.
Made In MN ExpoSt. Cloud
Make your way to the River's Edge Convention Center to checkout several Minnesota-made items and businesses who are based out of Minnesota. The Made in MN Expo highlights local Minnesota businesses you might not have known operate in your own back yard. Come to sample, shop and have fun checking out the great Minnesota companies at this year’s expo! There will also be special Value Connection deals you can only get at the event. The Made in MN Expo is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, November 20th, 10:00 a.m.
Sound of MusicSt. Cloud
If you missed the opening weekend, don't worry, GREAT Theatre's production of The Sound of Music is back again this weekend at the Paramount Theatre stage. The story is about a free-spirited young woman named Maria, who leaves the convent to become a governess to a Naval officer’s children in Austria during World War II. Maria transforms the home of the Von Trapp family from a place of rules and regulations to one filled with joy, laughter, and music. Tickets start at $28 for kids and $36 for adults. Show times are Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, November 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 20th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 21st, 2:00 p.m.