The Weekender: Made In MN Expo, Weihnachtsmarkt and More!

Make your way to the River's Edge Convention Center to checkout several Minnesota-made items and businesses who are based out of Minnesota. The Made in MN Expo highlights local Minnesota businesses you might not have known operate in your own back yard. Come to sample, shop and have fun checking out the great Minnesota companies at this year’s expo! There will also be special Value Connection deals you can only get at the event. The Made in MN Expo is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Saturday, November 20th, 10:00 a.m.