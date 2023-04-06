The Weekender: Legally Blonde, Eggstravaganza and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Easter weekend and there are plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Get creative with Arts Underground, enjoy a conversation with Nerd Nite on the Rocks, take the family for some Easter fun with the Eggstravaganza event, check out GREAT Theatre's production of Legally Blonde, and share a laugh with Silly Beaver Comedy. Read more in The Weekender!
Arts UndergroundSt. Cloud
Break out your inner artist. The Paramount Arts Underground offers people of all ages the opportunity to come and play in the Paramount Arts Studios to develop artistic skills in a variety of mediums. Working with a studio mentor, you can try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, or creating a painting or drawing. The Paramount has all of the supplies and equipment you need to try something new. No registration is required. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students 19-years-old and under. Event starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Thursday, April 6th, 6:00 p.m.
Nerd Nite on the RocksWaite Park
Enjoy a night of conversation. Nerd Nite is a fun, interdisciplinary presentation series held at the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill in Waite Park. Tonight's speakers are Heidi McCarter and Lisa Determan. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and all are welcome! The event is free and no tickets are required, you're just asked to order a drink or meal to support the hosting venue.EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, April 6th, 6:30 p.m.
19th Annual EggstravaganzaSauk Rapids
Have a little Easter fun this weekend in Sauk Rapids. Sauk Rapids Community Education is holding their 19th Annual Eggstravaganza Saturday. Activities for preschool and elementary age children including: Egg dig, egg dyeing, crafts, bingo... and more! The Easter Bunny will also be present for photos. Cost is just $2 per person and parents must accompany their children. Pre-registration is required. Event begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Sauk Rapids Middle School
- Saturday, April 8th, 10:00 a.m.
Legally Blonde The MusicalSt. Cloud
Based on the smash hit movie, GREAT Theatre opens their performance of Legally Blonde the Musical. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods from a pink-loving sorority girl to a Harvard law student. Follow our blonde heroine as she tackles all obstacles, overcomes stereotypes, and educates us all on staying true to your dreams through rousing songs and dynamic show-stopping dance numbers. Tickets for the show range between $28-$36. Show time is Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre.
- Friday, April 7th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 8th, 7:30 p.m.
Silly Beaver ComedySt. Cloud
Share a laugh in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Silly Beaver Comedy night returns on Saturday. Every week the taproom is turned into a can't miss, comedy show featuring the Mid-West's best stand-up comedians. Silly Beaver Comedy utilizes a large number of professional, talented comedians, guaranteeing you'll have a unique experience with each show. There are four comedians schedule to entertain you this weekend. Tickets are just $15 and there are two performances at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 8th, 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.