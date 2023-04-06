The Weekender: Legally Blonde, Eggstravaganza and More!

1

Break out your inner artist. The Paramount Arts Underground offers people of all ages the opportunity to come and play in the Paramount Arts Studios to develop artistic skills in a variety of mediums. Working with a studio mentor, you can try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, or creating a painting or drawing. The Paramount has all of the supplies and equipment you need to try something new. No registration is required. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students 19-years-old and under. Event starts at 6:00 p.m.

PAY AT THE DOOR!

- Thursday, April 6th, 6:00 p.m.