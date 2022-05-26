The Weekender: Home Free, Aaron Lewis and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Memorial Day weekend is here and there is plenty of sights and sounds to check out around central Minnesota. The Ledge Amphitheater kicks off their 2022 season with a performance by Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners and Home Free, see the animals at the Hemker Zoo in Freeport, join the annual Kiwanis Bike Trike Wagon Walk & Roll Parade, and sing along with your favorite 90s Country music hits at Pioneer Place. Read more in The Weekender!
Aaron Lewis and the StatelinersWaite Park
The 2022 concert season officially opens this weekend at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will be the first act to take the stage this Saturday. Lewis has a decade invested in a genre that’s seen him record with George Jones, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, and more. His single “Am I The Only One,” debuted on Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song, only the 9th time a debut has topped the chart since 1958. Tickets for the show range between $45-$69. Show time will begin at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 28th, 7:00 p.m.
Home FreeWaite Park
A Minneapolis-based country a cappella group is making at stop at The Ledge Amphitheater this weekend. Home Free originally formed by brothers Chris and Adam Rupp out of Mankato back in 2001. Since then, the group has grown in popularity building a loyal fanbase with their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more. The band was even crowned champions in Season 4 of NBC's "The Sing-Off" back in 2013. Tickets for the show range between $35-$75 and can be found online or at The Ledge box office. Showtime is 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.
- Sunday, May 29th, 8:00 p.m.
Hemker Park and ZooFreeport
Spend your day visiting the animals at the Hemker Park & Zoo in Freeport. The family friendly park takes you on a journey to see some of your favorite animals up close. The zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. rain or shine. Tickets are roughly $20 for adults and kids.
- OPEN DAILY
Bike Trike Wagon Walk & Roll ParadeSt. Cloud
The annual Kiwanis Bike Trike Wagon Walk & Roll Parade this weekend at the Stearns History Museum. The parade will take place on Saturday from 10:00am to 11:30am at Heritage Park. There will be fun for everyone including giveaways, lawn games, etc. and best of all, this is a completely FREE event! The Stearns History Museum is also offering free admission to the Museum on Saturday to anyone participating in the parade.
- Saturday, May 28th, 10:00 a.m.
Best of 90's CountrySt. Cloud
If you're a fan of country music from the 90s then you will want to make your way to downtown St. Cloud. Hitchville presents a journey through one of the most entertaining decades of country music. From Strait to Martina, Garth to Shania, AND over 20 more artists in between, it’s a night full of your 90s country favorites. Tickets are just $26 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Thursday, May 26th, 7:30 p.m.