The Weekender: Home Free, Aaron Lewis and More!

A Minneapolis-based country a cappella group is making at stop at The Ledge Amphitheater this weekend. Home Free originally formed by brothers Chris and Adam Rupp out of Mankato back in 2001. Since then, the group has grown in popularity building a loyal fanbase with their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more. The band was even crowned champions in Season 4 of NBC's "The Sing-Off" back in 2013. Tickets for the show range between $35-$75 and can be found online or at The Ledge box office. Showtime is 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

- Sunday, May 29th, 8:00 p.m.