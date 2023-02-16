The Weekender: Dragons & Mythical Beasts, Zephyr and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Get out of the house and enjoy a lot of fun and entertaining events happening around central Minnesota. Escape to a world of Dragons and beasts at the Paramount Theatre, see the wonder of wind in action with Zephyr, take a snowshoe adventure at Wildwood Ranch, enjoy some folk music with the Boston Imposters and share a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Dragons & Mythical BeastsSt. Cloud
Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for all the family. Dragons and Mythical Beasts takes you on a journey to come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Experience a show like no other as these wonderful actors bring spectacular large scale puppets to life. Tickets for the show are $10 for students and $24 for adults. Show time is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, February 18th, 3:00 p.m.
- 2
ZephyrSt. Joseph
Celebrate the power of the wind with this breathtaking cirque performance. Zephyr, celebrates the wind power we’ve harnessed for thousands of years and the machines we’ve used to do it. A giant windmill mounted on a turntable harnesses the power and energy of people rather than the wind as performers fly, balance, float on air and defy gravity in this exhilarating whirlwind circus performance. This is high-flying, eye-popping, heart-stopping amazement geared to blow away audiences of all ages. General admission tickets for the show are $44. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday inside Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict's.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, February 18th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Wildwood Ranch SnowstompSt. Joseph
The Maple Syrup Season begins with the Annual Snow Stomp! Join the Stearns County Parks Department at Kraemer Lake – Wildwood County Park and make snowshoe trails through the woods. No registration required. Snacks and refreshments provided. Event begins ate 1:00 p.m.
NO REGISTRATION!
- Saturday, February 18th, 1:00 p.m.
- 4
The Boston ImpostersSt. Cloud
The Boston Imposters will play an evening of original songs and traditionals. Hosted by the Granite City Folk Society, this husband-wife acoustic songwriting folk duo based in Minneapolis was formed in Boston in 2016. Although they are classically trained, their passion lies in songwriting, folk and bluegrass. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. The show will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. inside Bo Diddley's
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, February 17th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Silly Beaver ComedySt. Cloud
Share a laugh or two inside the taproom at Beaver Island Brewing. Every Saturday local comedians make the taproom their stage to test out their material for a night of comedy. Silly Beaver Comedy utilizes a large number of professional, talented comedians, guaranteeing you'll have a unique experience with each show. Tickets are just $15 and the laughs begin at 9:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, February 18th, 9:00 p.m.