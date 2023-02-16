The Weekender: Dragons & Mythical Beasts, Zephyr and More!

1

Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for all the family. Dragons and Mythical Beasts takes you on a journey to come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Experience a show like no other as these wonderful actors bring spectacular large scale puppets to life. Tickets for the show are $10 for students and $24 for adults. Show time is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Saturday, February 18th, 3:00 p.m.