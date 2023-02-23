The Weekender: Central Minnesota Idol, Voctave and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is no shortage of fun and entertaining this happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Catch Cathedral's Spring Musical of Once Upon A Mattress, Broadway showtunes and Disney combine with the musical vocals of Voctave, catch a hockey game at the MAC with the St. Cloud Norsemen, check out this year's Central Minnesota Idol performance and take a walk at Warner Lake Nature Center. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Once Upon A MattressSt. Cloud
Make your way to Cathedral High School as their students open production of their Spring Musical "Once Upon A Mattress." In this musical version of The Princess and the Pea, Princess Winnifred is an ungainly, brash girl competing for the hand of the Prince, whose domineering mother the Queen has declared he must marry a "true" princess before anyone else in the kingdom can marry. Tickets are just $10 and are available online or at the door. Show time are Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Performing Arts Center.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, February 23rd, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, February 24th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 25th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- 2
VoctaveSt. Joseph
Enjoy a night of Broadway show tunes and Disney showstoppers! That’s the magic of central Florida’s Voctave – 11 powerhouse singers with backgrounds in gospel, contemporary Christian, barbershop, pop and choral. Widely recognized for high-energy performances and impressive arrangements, Voctave weaves tight vocal tapestries that wrap around an audience. Their videos have gathered an eye-popping 150 million views on social media. This group will be on stage for one night only inside Escher Auditorium at the College of St. Benedict. General Admission tickets are $40 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, February 24th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
St. Cloud NorsemanSt. Cloud
Check out The Norsemen in action this weekend. This Tier II Junior Hockey team has a tough matchup with the Austin Bruins who currently sit atop of the division standings. St. Cloud enters the game with a 22-12-2-3 record and sit in 3rd place in the Central Division. Drop of the puck is at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, February 24th, 7:00 p.m.
- 4
Central Minnesota IdolSt. Cloud
An annual fundraising event is back again this weekend. Central Minnesota Idol is a friendly singing competition between area artists that raises money for the singers' favorite charities and to support the programming for the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota. This year’s performing artists include Lara Moline, Mark Schultz, AJ Spoff and Carolyn Curfman! Tickets for the show are $30 for adults and $10 for students. Show will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, February 25th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
1st Annual Moonlight HikeClearwater
With the new fallen snow, get out and take a hike in nature this weekend. Warner Lake Nature Center is holding their 1st Annual Moonlight Hike this weekend. Enjoy two miles of luminary walking trails, bonefires, s'mores and door prizes. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Warner Lake Nature Center in Clearwater.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, February 24th, 5:00 p.m.