The Weekender: Central Minnesota Idol, Voctave and More!

1

Make your way to Cathedral High School as their students open production of their Spring Musical "Once Upon A Mattress." In this musical version of The Princess and the Pea, Princess Winnifred is an ungainly, brash girl competing for the hand of the Prince, whose domineering mother the Queen has declared he must marry a "true" princess before anyone else in the kingdom can marry. Tickets are just $10 and are available online or at the door. Show time are Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Performing Arts Center.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Thursday, February 23rd, 7:00 p.m.

- Friday, February 24th, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, February 25th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.