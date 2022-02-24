The Weekender: Canadian Brass, Perspectives and More!

5

Beat the colder temperatures this weekend and take your kids to a movie. Marcus Theatres Kids Dream Family Film Series continues to roll on. For just $3 a ticket enjoy a family friendly movie on the big screen. This weekends featured film is The Boss Baby: Family Business. The movie runs Friday through Sunday and show times will vary.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, February 25th, 10:00 a.m.

- Saturday, February 26th, 10:00 a.m.

- Sunday, February 27th, 10:00 a.m.