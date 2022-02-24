The Weekender: Canadian Brass, Perspectives and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have a great lineup of fun and entertaining things to do around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy a few concerts at SCSU with their Perspectives Wind Ensemble show and Big Sing Concert, rock out to Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks paying tribute to CCR, check out one of the most popular brass ensembles in Canadian Brass at Collegeville, and catch a movie with the Kids Dream Family Film Series. Read more in The Weekender!
Perspectives Wind EnsembleSt. Cloud
The SCSU Department of Music presents Perspectives a Winter Band Concert. The concert will include a performance by the SCSU Wind Ensemble and will feature pieces that include a variety of Perspectives from different cultures, experiences, and viewpoints from around the world. The performance will begin at 7:00 PM on Thursday inside Stewart Hall's Ritsche Auditorium.
CONCERT IS FREE!
-Thursday, February 24th, 7:00 p.m.
Creedence Clearwater Revival TributeSt. Cloud
Justin Ploof and The Throwbacks return to the Paramount Theatre to pay homage to Creedence Clearwater Revival! The show will open with a set of CCR hits, followed by a performance of CCR’s #1 smash hit album, “COSMO’S FACTORY,” in its entirety! Tickets range between $22-$24. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
- Friday, February 25th, 7:30 p.m.
Big Sing Honor Choir FestivalSt. Cloud
The SCSU Department of Music presents the Big Sing Honor Choir Festival Concert with guest composer and conductor Kyle Pederson this weekend. The concert will include performances by SCSU Concert Choir & Chamber Singers, Alexandria High School Concert Choir, Brainerd High School A Cappella Choir, and the Big Sing Festival Chorus. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and non SCSU students. A portion of ticket proceeds go toward scholarships for music students at SCSU. Concert starts at 5:00 p.m. Friday, in Stewart Hall's Ritsche Auditorium.
- Friday, February 25th, 5:00 p.m.
Canadian Brass with Organist Greg ZelekCollegeville
One of the most popular brass ensembles will be playing in Collegeville this weekend. Canadian Brass performs energetic, engaging concerts that take on everything from big brass standards, jazz, ragtime and pop. Their sheer love of the music shines through their live performances and create an infectious enthusiasm in audiences. This evening will be even more special as it features organist Greg Zelek on the newly expanded Saint John's Abbey Church pipe organ. Tickets for the concert are $28 and the performance will be held inside the St. John's Abbey Church starting at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, February 26th, 8:00 p.m.
Kids Dream Family Film SeriesWaite Park
Beat the colder temperatures this weekend and take your kids to a movie. Marcus Theatres Kids Dream Family Film Series continues to roll on. For just $3 a ticket enjoy a family friendly movie on the big screen. This weekends featured film is The Boss Baby: Family Business. The movie runs Friday through Sunday and show times will vary.
- Friday, February 25th, 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, February 26th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, February 27th, 10:00 a.m.