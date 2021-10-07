The Weekender: Boo at the Zoo, St. Cloud Norsemen and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Soak up the fall weather with lots of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Dress in costume and enjoy Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, hear the songs of Alabama at Pioneer Place, celebrate Backwards Bread Company's Two Year Anniversary, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen on home ice, and enjoy a pumpkin patch at Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton. Read more in The Weekender!
Boo At The ZooFreeport
See all the Ghouls, Goblins and animals this weekend at the Hemker Park and Zoo! The zoo is putting on their annual Spooktacular celebration Boo at the Zoo. Walk the grounds in costume, check out the amazing animals and do a little Trick or Treating for the kids. This event is rain or shine so mark your calendar for an entire day of fun and games! Plus show up in costume and you will get discounted admission of $13 at the door. The event begins at 10:00 a.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, October 9th, 10:00 a.m.
Songs of the SouthSt. Cloud
Alabama fan make your way to Pioneer Place Theatre this weekend. Shane Martin and his band will be holding an Alabama Tribute called "Songs of the South." Martin says he's always admired Alabama’s timeless down home songs and sweet harmonies and thought it would be great to put together an entire set of their music. So come on out and sing along to some Mountain Music and all the songs you know and love. Tickets are just $25 and the show begins Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 8th, 7:30 p.m.
Toast to Two YearsSt. CloudBackwards Bread Company is celebrating their 2nd Year Retail Anniversary and want you to celebrate with them. Stop out at their location from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday for live music by The Future, free swag bags, prizes and gift baskets and lots of vendors. Guests will even get a complimentary Butter Croissant and a cup of Hot Apple Cider. Backwards Bread Company is located off of Southway Drive.EVENT IS FREE!- Saturday, October 9th, 7:00 a.m.
St. Cloud NorsemenSt. Cloud
The Norsemen are opening their season on home ice this weekend. The Tier II Junior Hockey team will be hosting the Austin Bruins at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. Tickets are just $10 and drop of the puck is set for 7:00 p.m. Come cheer on the home team and watch some fun hockey action all season long!
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 8th, 7:00 p.m.
Triple S PumpkinsRoyalton
Enjoy the fall weather out in Royalton this weekend at the Triple S Pumpkin patch. Spend the day with your family finding the perfect pumpkin, let your kids enjoy the hay slides and bale piles, walk through the corn maze, check out the animals at the petting zoo and find lots of opportunities for pictures. Admission and parking are free, however if you want a pumpkin you will need to buy them. The gates open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday all month long.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, October 9th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, October 10th, 10:00 a.m.