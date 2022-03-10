The Weekend: Junk Junction, Masters of Soul and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We got you covered with lots of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Head to the River's Edge Convention Center for Junk Junction, get music for the soul with the Masters of Soul at the Paramount, celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Marty, enjoy breakfast and music at Jule's Bistro, and learn about violin's with Elizabeth York. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Cloud Junk JunctionSt. CloudFind your next treasure in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Junk Junktion is a vintage market featuring all things vintage, repurposed, antique, rusty, shabby, industrial, retro, hand made and lots of amazing junk and handmade items! Spend the day searching for that perfect item that fits your home, office or cabin. Early bird admission is $10 and gets you in an hour before the public. General admission is $5 and kids 17 and under get in free. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday at the River's Edge Convention Center.CLICK HERE for tickets! Friday, March 11th, 10:00 a.m.
Saturday, March 12th 9:00 a.m.
The Masters of SoulSt. Cloud
A soulful brand of music is coming to downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. The group is the ultimate stroll down memory lane and for younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country's history. Masters of Soul performs: Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Diana Ross & The Supremes and many more! Tickets for the show are $10 for students and $25 for adults. Show time is 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
Friday, March 11th, 7:30 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day ParadeMarty
Make your way to Marty this weekend to celebrate St. Patty's Day. The annual St. Patty's Day Parade is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in front of the Pearl Lake Lodge. This year's Grand Marshall is former Pearl Lake Lodge owner Tom "Rudy" Ruether. Following the parade, the festivities include music from the band Muffin Man at 2:30 p.m. and then the band Pandemic at 6:00 p.m. The event is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
Saturday, March 12th, 1:00 p.m.
St. Cloud String QuartetSt. CloudEnjoy a delightfully-different breakfast at Jules' Bistro accompanied by the incredible sounds of the St. Cloud String Quartet! This highly trained group of musicians has developed a strong and varied reputation for musical excellence around the state and central Minnesota. While the music is free reservations are encouraged as the dining room fills up fast. Call 320.252.7125 and be sure to say you want to be on the music side.EVENT IS FREE! Saturday, March 12th, 9:00 a.m.
Violin 101 with Elizabeth YorkSt. Cloud
Come and enjoy a FREE concert with violinist Elizabeth York! York lives in St. Paul and is active as a performer and teacher across the region. She will perform works for solo violin and talk about the pieces chosen for this program and about the featured composers. The performance runs about 60 minutes with no intermission. The event is free but you're asked to call the Paramount Box Office at 320-259-5463 to reserve your seat. The performance begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theatre.
EVENT IS FREE!
Sunday, March 13th, 3:00 p.m.