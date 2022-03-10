The Weekend: Junk Junction, Masters of Soul and More!

2

A soulful brand of music is coming to downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. The group is the ultimate stroll down memory lane and for younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country’s history. Masters of Soul performs: Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Diana Ross & The Supremes and many more! Tickets for the show are $10 for students and $25 for adults. Show time is 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Paramount Theatre.

