The Truth About SCSU Dorms Housing Homeless

A rumor had been circulating in the community that St. Cloud State was readying unused dorms to house the homeless population. The rumor is not true according to St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker. Wacker appeared on WJON along with SCSU Athletic Director Holly Schreiner. Wacker says

"We are not prepping dorm rooms to house people who are homeless."

Wacker says she is happy to dispel rumors. Wacker explains they are always in communication with the mayor and other community leaders to find ways to be apart of the community. She says they pride themselves on making sure they are connected to the community's needs and challenges.

Get our free mobile app

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 St. Cloud State's unused dorms were considered to be used to help house sick people if St. Cloud Hospital was overrun with patients. Wacker indicated that Benton was the dorm that was considered. She says thankfully that wasn't something that was needed but the school was willing to help the community. St. Cloud State did contribute to CentraCare by printing numerous face shields from their 3D printer for the CentraCare staff.

A WJON listener asked whether Garvey Commons cafeteria was open to the public at St. Cloud State. The answer to that is yes. Wacker and Schreiner indicate that it is available to non students but they are in no way in competition with St. Cloud area restaurants.

This week is homecoming week at St. Cloud State. Events began Wednesday and will continue through Saturday. On Saturday Husky Fest starts at 3:00 p.m. on Herb Brooks Way prior to the men's hockey game against St. Thomas. Athletic Director Holly Schreiner and President Robbyn Wacker encourage the public to attend homecoming events.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Robbyn Wacker and Holly Schreiner it is available below.