The Role Security and Police Play at the Ledge Amphitheater

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park has a full schedule of events planned this summer with some of the shows already complete. Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud joined me on WJON today. He says the Ledge is owned by the city of Waite Park but the venue is leased out to New West who is the production company that brings in the acts/bands and they also pay for the security.

Bentrud says at the beginning of each show they have a private security company that does the bag checks and screenings as the patrons enter the venue. He says depending on the anticipated crowd they have 4 to 8 on duty/off duty police officers on hand. Prior to the show Bentrud says the officers assist with parking and during the show they move into the inner area of the amphitheater to provide a presence. After the show the officer assist with concert goers leaving the parking area.

Bentrud says when it comes to problems during the show that is typically security's job. He says they have not had problems with unruly individuals at these concerts yet. Bentrud says at each show they seem to have had a medical issue. He says they do have first responders and a paramedic on hand to deal with these issues. Bentrud says their goal is create a safe environment for concert goers. He suggests that concert goers arrive early to avoid parking issues.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud it is available below.