TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

(SUNDAY)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7

The Springers were out hit by the Stone Poneys fourteen to seven, including ten walks, seven that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Paul Dorr, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the win.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Paul Dorr went 1-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Brady Schafer was credited for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 1-2 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored three runs. BJ Huls went 1-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Joe Dempsey went 1-4 and Hank Bulson had three walks.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Brayden Simones, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Parker Schultz threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two run,s five walks and he recorded one strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw one innings in relief, he retired the three he faced.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Cayden Behrmann, he went 2-6 with a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Callan O’Connell went 2-3 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Dan O’Connell went 2-3 with a walk and he scored three runs. Shawn Lindsay went 3-5 for a RBI and Brenden Borden went 2-5 and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 2-5, Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-4 with a double and a walk, Park Schultz had a walk and he scored a run and Levi Frieler had a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 ST. JOSEPH JOES 4

The Muskies out hit the Joe nine to seven, including five that were hit by a pitch, a doubles and eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Schroers, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Adam Wenker threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 2-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Keaton Landowski went 1-5 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and John Schumer went 2-4 with a walk and he scored three runs. Jake Gruebele went 1-4 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and Gavin Schulte went 1-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 1-3 with two walks and he scored a run, Will Thompson was hit by a pitch, Trevor Schlangen was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Mateo Segura was hit by a pitch.

The Joes starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. L. Nyberg threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Craig Hern threw 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Jose offense was led by John Huesbsch went 1-3 for a RBI and a walk, Tanner Staller went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Blommer went 1-4 for a RBI. Andrew Karls went 2-4 and he scored a run, Tanner Blommer went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Craig Hern went 1-3.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 AVON LAKERS 2

The Lumberjacks out hit the Lakers fifteen to six, including two triples, a double and nine players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Logan Winkelman he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw four innings, to close it out. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Brett Leabch, he went 3-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Chuck Hackett went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Winkelman went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a walk and Wyatt Zwicik went 1-4 for a RBI. Drew Beier went 2-5 with a triple and he scored a run and Alex Foss went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Joe Zwicki went 2-5 and he scored a run, Trey Emmerich went 2-5 and Teddy Rasmussen went 1-4.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Hama threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Henry Schloe threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Jansen went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk and CharlieDolan went 1-2 for a RBI. Nolan Dumoncesax went 1-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Henry Schloe went 1-1. Jadyn Mork went 1-5 and he scored a run and Elliot Burnett went 1-5. Jack Theisen was hit by a pitch and he had a walk, Travis Cariveau had two walks and he scored a run and Elian Mesquita had two walks.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 12 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 9

The Lakers out hit the Saints fifteen to nine, including a home run, four doubles and eight players had RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Phillips, he threw eight innings, to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. John Brew threw 2/3 innings, he gave up three runs and one walk. Blake Brown threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Alex Schroeder, he went 2-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Korte went 2-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Blake Brown was credited for a RBI. Cooper Kosiba went 4-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Bergland went 2-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Caden Johnson went 2-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Caleb Leintz went 2-6 for a RBI and he scored a run, C. Simones went 1-3 for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a run and Quentin Dukowitz had a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Chase Lyon, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Dickmann threw one inning, he gave up six hits and four runs. Aiden Micholski threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. J. Worlie threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Tyler Huls went 1-3, for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Logan Harren went 2-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos went 1-4 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Tomasek went 1-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Brandon Dickman went 1-3. Carter Voss went 1-4 with a stolen base and a walk and Jake Ethan was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Zack Cekalla went 1-4 and Austin Dickmann went 1-5 for three RBIs and Aiden Micholski was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 12 PIERZ LAKERS 8

The Lightning out hit the Lakers seventeen to eleven, including two home runs, four doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Maxwell, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. B. Dornseif threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Colbe Tappe threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Nate DeChane, he went 2-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and one walk. Colby Tappe went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had one walk and he scored two runs. Chris Peterson went 1-5 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sam Peterson went 1-4 with two walks. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 4-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs and Kody Ruedisi went 1-6 for a RBI. Drew Boland went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Kotaski went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Blaine Hardy went 2-6 with a double and he scored a run.

The Laker starting pitcher was Carter Perron, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Noah Cecelia threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Chase Becker threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Brody Parton, he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and Noah Cekella went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Perron went 1-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Dave Kroger went 1-4 and he scored a run. Preston Rocheleau went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Chase Becker went 1-3 and he scored a run. Kolton Happke went 1-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Kamden Happke went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run. Nate Janson went 1-3.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 11 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Twins out hit the Pirates twenty-one to three, including two triples, three doubles and nine players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Nolan Johnson, he went 4-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Miles Danielson went 4-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Aidan Paulson went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Ellingson went 2-5 with a triple for two RBIs and Sam Etterman went 2-4 with a walk. Braeden Fagerlie went 3-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Fagerlie went 1-1. Hunter Magnuson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Ramos went 1-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Dylan Armdorfer and Wyatt Rambow both scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Griffin Bjerk, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Reed Johnson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Spencer Eisenbraun threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and one walk and Grayson Fuchs threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Their offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 1-3 for a RBI and Brock Bruntlett went 1-3. Eric Paulson went 1-1 with a walk, Reed Johnson had a walk and he scored a run and Sam Oehrlein had a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 9 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

The Skis out hit the Steves fourteen to three, including three home runs, two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Joey Welinski, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Czech threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Matt Filippi, he went 3-5 with two home runs for four RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored four runs. Owen Bode went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Jake Kapphahn went 1-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Collin Echman went 3-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Beau Thoma had a walk and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 2-4 with a double and a walk, Dusty Parker went 2-4 and he was hit by a pith, Hudson Filipino had a walk and Riley Czech scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Kellen Graning, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. JakeSchelonka threw 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit and two runs and Carter Ramsey threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 1-4 with a home run for a RBI and Joe Tuholsky went 1-3 with a double and a walk. Mitch Delfino went 1-3 with a double and a walk. Brady Sabin and Brody Wohlart both had a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10 ST. NICK NICKS 4

The Brewers of hit the Nick ten to four, including a sacrifice fly and eight walks. Their starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger close it out, with two innings of relief, he issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by JT Harren, he went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a wal and Sam Iten went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Fruth went 2-3 for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Josh Lanctott went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he had a walk. Jake Stalboerger went 1-4 for a RBI and a walk and Jordan Picka went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Schmidt went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Derrick Orth went 1-3 with a two walks and he scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer had a walk and he scored a run, Dane Zeiher, Brady Kenning and Noah Young all scored a run.

The Nick starting pitcher was Andrew Bautch, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Keenan Dingman gave up a hit, four runs and three walks and Kaden Rausch gave up five hits, three runs and one walk. Travis Hanson threw two innings, he recorded one strikeout.

The Nick offense was led by Keenan Dinbgman, he went 1-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs and Kaden Rausch went 1-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Damian Lincoln went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Rausch went 1-2. Alex Foehrenbacher, Tanner Anderson and Chase Kiffmeyer all had a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 13 SHOREVIEW STUMGRIDERS 0

The Polecats out hit the Stumbriders fourteen to four, including a tripled one doubles, a sacrifice fly and seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Michael Revering, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Vietnam Nguyen threw one innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Zac Anderson threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts and Isaiah Terlinden threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Brock Holthaus, went 4-4 for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Keenan Mack went 1-2 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Max Robinson went 1-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Michael Olson went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cal Ulven went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a run. Dallas Miller went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Caden King went 2-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Cole Bovee went 1-2 with a walk and he scored two runs and Nick Anderson went 1-1. Adam Brenna went 1-2 and he scored a run, Z. Anderson had a walk and Isaiah Terlinden scored two runs.

The Stumgriders starting pitcher was Ryan Ray, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eleven runs and four walks. Jeff Trageser threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Sam Manerester, he went 1-4 with a triple and Keegan Kinard went 2-3. Ryan Roy went 1-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Chad Walcabayashi had a stolen base and he had a walk, Josh Griffin and Sam Larsen both had a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 11 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 7

The Chargers out hit the Grovers sixteen to twelve, including three doubles, two sacrifice flys, three hit batters. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Meyer, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Anthony Reverman threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Welle threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Chargers offense led by Jamie Torres, he went 1-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and E. Schoenberg went 1-1 for two RBIs. Eddie Torres went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base, two walks and he scored three runs. Ethan Meyer went 2-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg went 2-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken went 2-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 1-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored one runs. Regan Nelson went 2-5 and he scored a run, J. Tschida went 1-1 and he scored a run and N. Terres went 1-1 and he scored a run. Dan Spanier was hit by a pitch and Anthony Reverman scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Nathe threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Leukam threw two innings, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Grover offense was led by Josh Holm, he went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs, Tyler Hoffman went 2-4 for two RBIs and he had a walk and Nolan Flieshhacker went 2-4 for two RBIs and a walk. Ryan Olmscheid went 2-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had two walks and he scored two runs. Breckenridge Elfering nd Riley Elfering both went 1-5. Jordan Klaphake went 1-3 with three walks and he scored a run, Tyler Nathe went 1-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Tyler Leukam had a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 7 ST. MATHIES DEVILS 0

The Bears out hit the Devils ten to one, including a double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher threw a gem, Isaiah Folsom threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 1-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki went 1-1 for two RBIs and he had a walk and Tate Lange went 2-4. Drew Lange went 1-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Mason Patrick went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Brodi Huls went 2-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Alex Lange went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Schmitz went 1-3 and Dierks Opatz was credited for a RBI and he had a walk.

The Devils starting pitcher was Alex Guggesberg, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Paris Hampton gave up one run and one walk. Tydan Guida threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Konner Wicklund went 1-4 for the Devils offense.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 9 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The Lakers out hit the Rangers twelve to nine, including two doubles, their starting pitcher was Carter Wessel, the threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, and he recorded four strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Noah Ulmscheid, he went 1-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig went 1-5 with a double. Carter Wessel went 1-1 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Nick Fuchs went 1-1 and he scored a run. Isaac Lieberman went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Trent Wentlandt went 2-5 and he scored two runs. Noah Stalboerger went 1-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Tori Olmscheid went 1-3 for a RBI. Sam Hopfer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Layton Fuchs went 2-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Brooks Miller went 1-1.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Josiah Utsch, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Utsch threw one inning, he gave up three hits and four runs. Brayden Vanderbeek threw four innings, he gave up six hits and one runs.

The Rangers offense was led by Bryce Vanderbeek he went 1-4 for a RBI and Max Athann went 3-4 with a double. Brandon Schleper went 1-4 with a double, Jordan Shleper went 2-4 and Matt Hemingson went 2-3 and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 14 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2

The Hawks out hit the Gussies twelve to five, including a home run, one triple and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ben Arendt, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Tripp McCain went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Carter Scheeler went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyson Sanderson went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs, and Ben Arendt went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Gabe Schmidt went 1-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Owen Nystedt was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Geislinger went 3-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Geislinger went 2-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Mitch Lipinsk was credited for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Alan Schmidt, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and two walks. Zach Meyer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs and three walks. Nevin Bloom threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Matt Schafer, he went 1-4 for a RBI and Sean Kenning went 1-3 for a RBI, Alan Schmidt went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run and Keegan Lommel went 1-3 and he scored a run. Aaron Fruth went 1-4, Nate Laudenbach was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Truman Toenjes was hit by a pitch and Zach Meyer had a stolen base.

PIERZ BULLDOGS 9 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

The Bulldogs out hit the Black Sox eight to five, including two doubles and nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brayden Haberman threw three innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Teddy Dehler went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Kyle Hastings went 2-3 and he scored a run. Reese Young went 1-4 with a double, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Link Toops went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk and Jackson Theilen was credited for a RBI. Sawyer Lochner was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Cooper Grashorn was hit by a pitch, Will Dehler had a walki and Reed Theis scored a run and No. 23 went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Ryan Liebranz, he threw four innings, he gave up seven runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Fradette threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Kerzmann threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Owen Fradette, he went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Tautges went 1-3 with a two walks. Bryan Benson and Nate Mettenberg both went 1-3. Matt Johnson went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Liebranz had a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 7 WATKINS CLIPPERS 5

The Lakers were out hit by the Clippers fourteen to ten, they did collect two doubles, two hit batters and seven that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Mitch Wienke, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, fiver runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Braun threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their Lakers offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 3-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Adam Braun went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a walk. Austin Lenzmeier went 4-4 with a double for two RBIs and he had a walk and No. 10 went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Max Fuchs went 2-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Andrew Schmitt went 1-5 and he scored a run and Justin Kunlke went 1-5.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Landon Newman, he threw eight innings, he gave up fourteen hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Dan Berg threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton went 2-5 for a RBI and Jack Malie went 1-4 for a RBI. Gavin Mathis went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Carter Block went 2-4 and Carson Geislinger went 1-5 and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-4 with a stolen base and he had a walk and Kevin Kramer went 1-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Eli Hernandez scored a run.

PIERZ BREWERS 4 ROYALTON RIVER CATS 0

The Brewers out hit the River Cats ten to eight, including one double, their starting pitcher was Pete Schommer, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Nate Salinger went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Derek Dahomey went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Phillip Zynda went 2-5 for a RBI and Pete Schommer went 1-3 for a RBI. Kaden Kruschek went 2-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Ryler Rauch was credited for a RBI and he had two walks. Preston Veith went 2-5, M. Poser scored a run and J. Promoted scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes, he threw nine innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Kirk Youczek, he went 2-4 with a double and Drew Yourczek went 1-3 with a walk. Ryan Swenson went 3-3, Tyler Jendro went 1-4 with a stolen base and Ethan Albright went 1-3.