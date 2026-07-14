The St. Cloud Rox beat the heat to top the Minnesota Mud Puppies 13-8 at Joe Faber Field on Monday night.

The Rox led 5-0 after two innings and 10-3 after five. A three-run bottom of the first inning included an RBI infield single from Jackson Legg and a two-run single by Brett White.

St. Cloud added a pair of runs in the second inning on an Austin Haley RBI groundout and a Colton Rother RBI single to take a 5-0 lead, then scored five more runs in the fifth on a series of Mud Puppies pitching miscues.

The Rox drew 12 walks in the game and were hit by three pitches in addition to their nine hits. Tanner Recchio, Aidan Mouton, Jackson Akin and Haley each scored two runs in the win, which was the 30th of the season for St. Cloud.

The Rox complete their abbreviated two-game homestand when they host Mankato at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.