MN Paranormal Investigators Ready For Debut On Streaming Service

MN Paranormal Investigators Ready For Debut On Streaming Service

Google Maps

A pair of Minnesota-based paranormal investigators is getting ready to debut on an online streaming network this month. The team of Brandy and Lexi Goble of Hackensack Minnesota shared the news that their first episode will stream by the end of the month on the Spirit Realm Network.

Get our free mobile app
HAPPY FRIDAY, Chasers! Enjoy your morning with this photo dump from Edinburgh Manor while you wait for our NEW episode, From Within These Walls.
Coming to your screens VERY SOON! Stay tuned for information on release date. 
Streaming EXCLUSIVELY on The Spirit Realm Network January 2024.

The Gobels according to the streaming networks page for the show Chasing Paranormal:

"have been investigating together for years, starting with any cemetery with a story that they could find. [Brady's] goal is to prove the validity of the history and hauntings of each location they go to on their chase for the unknown. Lexi is an empath with a rich love for history. Chasing Paranormal has allowed Lexi to strengthen her empathic abilities and have a better understanding of emotions, learning effective ways to communicate with the other side."

The first episode to stream later this month is an investigation into the Edinburgh Manor which is located in Scotch Grove in Iowa.

The team also investigated some Minnesota buildings according to their social media page, one of which was located in Hastings, and of course, they investigated the Palmer House in Sauk Centre.

Edinburgh Manor (Scotch Grove, Iowa)
LeDuc Historic Estate (Hastings, Minnesota)
The Palmer House (Sauk Centre, Minnesota)
Big Winnie Store w/ Indigo Seeress (Bena, Minnesota)

You can learn more about the team, and see the episodes as soon as they land by heading to their page on the streaming network here.

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America

Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

The Best Country Singer From Every State

Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

 

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years

Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.

Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis

 

Filed Under: Chasing Paranormal, haunted, minnesota, Minnesota ghosts, Paranormal
Categories: articles, Featured, St. Cloud News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports