MN Paranormal Investigators Ready For Debut On Streaming Service

A pair of Minnesota-based paranormal investigators is getting ready to debut on an online streaming network this month. The team of Brandy and Lexi Goble of Hackensack Minnesota shared the news that their first episode will stream by the end of the month on the Spirit Realm Network.

HAPPY FRIDAY, Chasers! Enjoy your morning with this photo dump from Edinburgh Manor while you wait for our NEW episode, From Within These Walls.

Coming to your screens VERY SOON! Stay tuned for information on release date.

The Gobels according to the streaming networks page for the show Chasing Paranormal:

"have been investigating together for years, starting with any cemetery with a story that they could find. [Brady's] goal is to prove the validity of the history and hauntings of each location they go to on their chase for the unknown. Lexi is an empath with a rich love for history. Chasing Paranormal has allowed Lexi to strengthen her empathic abilities and have a better understanding of emotions, learning effective ways to communicate with the other side."

The first episode to stream later this month is an investigation into the Edinburgh Manor which is located in Scotch Grove in Iowa.

The team also investigated some Minnesota buildings according to their social media page, one of which was located in Hastings, and of course, they investigated the Palmer House in Sauk Centre.

You can learn more about the team, and see the episodes as soon as they land by heading to their page on the streaming network here.

