Jason Aldean Announces Minnesota Show for August 2023

Hot off the heels of his Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean is already itching to hit the road again.

Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch has just announced that Jason Aldean is coming to play their outdoor amphitheater on August 19th, 2023.

Today’s announcement is the first in a series of shows that will make up Treasure Island Resort & Casino’s 2023 Summer Concert Series. Along with Aldean, in a rescheduled show from 2020, Matchbox Twenty will perform at the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Saturday, June 10, 2023. In addition to Aldean and Matchbox Twenty, this summer’s lineup will feature performances from some of music’s biggest entertainers and promises to appeal to fans of all genres.

As far as the setlist for the show goes, Jason has some narrowing down to do. Over his career he has had 27 number 1 hits, 15 billion streams and has sold more than 20 million albums. Seven of Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified platinum or more, and he has the most top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, more than any other artist, since making his chart debut in 2005.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, November 4 at 10 am and will be available for purchase at TIcasino.com. Reserved seats will be available for $109, $89, $75, and $59. General admission seating will be sold for $45. Pretty great prices to see one of the biggest names in country music.

Mark your calendar for August 19th, and get ready to head to the "Crazy Town" of Welch to see Jason Aldean!

