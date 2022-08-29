“Rocky Horror” on Stage The Red Carpet in St. Cloud This October

1975 brought us one of the most iconic cult films of all time, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show".

The story centers on a young engaged couple whose car breaks down in a storm near a castle where they seek a telephone to call for help. The castle is occupied by strangers in elaborate costumes celebrating an annual convention, hosted by Dr. Frank N. Furter, an alien from the planet Transsexual in the galaxy of Transylvania (played by Tim Curry).

Silliness, singing, dancing, and Meatloaf on a motorcycle all take place over the 1 hour and 38 minutes that the movie consists of. Initially, the film didn't have a great reception, with critics believing it would've been best kept as a live stage show. It was after five months into the film's midnight showings run when the audience started to get involved by shouting lines out during the film, dressing up, and becoming part of the experience.

Locally, Divergent Stars Theatre Company will be doing a live stage production of Richard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Show" this October at The Red Carpet in Downtown St. Cloud.

Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props, this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.

Performances are October 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th, 6:30PM (ages 18+) & 9:30PM (ages 21+) at The Red Carpet Nightclub - Main Stage.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for preorder online at www.centralmntheatre.com/dstc

-VIP Tables (Seats 4) $120

-General (Main Level) $25

-Balcony (Upper Level) $20

If you're a Rocky Horror fan in Central Minnesota, you're not going to want to miss this show.

