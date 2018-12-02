The Johnnies’ Football Season Ends in Texas
The St. John’s University football team’s undefeated season and post-season run have come to an end. The Johnnies fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor 21-18 in the NCAA quarterfinals in Belton, Texas on Saturday afternoon.
UMHB scored the first points of the game, while St. John’s got off to a slow start. The first points for the Johnnies came in the form of a field goal in the second quarter. Mary Hardin-Baylor led 7-3 going into the half. UMHB scored the only points in the third quarter. The Johnnies picked it up in the fourth quarter though, scoring their first touchdown and a total of 15 points to close the gap to 21-18.
The Johnnies out-gained the Crusaders 465 yards to 315, but had seven turnovers on UMHB's side of the 50-yard line. Quarterback Jackson Erdmann ended the day 28 of 48 passing for 418 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Running back Adam Essler, and wide receivers Will Gillach and Joey Eckhoff each recorded over 100 receiving yards in the loss.
Mary Hardin-Baylor will take on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the semi-final round on Saturday, Dec. 8th, while the Johnnies will return next season.