The Eagle Cam Is Coming Back! Minnesota DNR Says Soon!

I don't know if you joined us last year as we went on an epic journey of life with our DNR Eagle cam, but it was a true-life drama that had a terribly sad ending.

THE TRAGEDY

The story begins with the eagles choosing a nearly 20-year-old nest in the location that had been on a dead tree limb for quite some time. After a decade of being live streamed, the feed was discontinued on April 2nd, after the nest fell, causing the death of the eaglet in it. There was heavy, heavy snow on the day before the nest fell, which was around April 1st.

A NEW BEGINNING AND A NEW EAGLE CAM

I'm excited to announce that the Minnesota DNR will be bringing back the EagleCam, and will also be adding a second camera in the coming months. According to CBSNews, the pair of eagles that lost their eaglet in that terrible incident have been spotted, returning to the nesting site. Because of this, the DNR has decided to reactivate the camera on November 16th, which is also "Give To The Max Day."

The DNR says that they are not sure how often the eagles will be visible on the stream, but are hoping folks will tune back in. A second camera has also been installed at a NEW nest site, and the DNR says it will probably be turned on sometime next year.

It definitely takes funding to keep the Eagle Cams going, and if you would like to make a donation to keep this service operating, you can click HERE now.

