The Most Awesome and Important Moments of Minnesotans’ Lives

Often times, the little things will make our day. I'd like to have little thing like winning the Powerball happen to me, but my therapist(s) told me to aim a little lower. "How low?" was not the reply they wanted from me.

What tends to really make our day is when a delightful thing unexpectedly happens to us. I never expect to win the Powerball, I just hope that I do.

If you've ever wondered if a therapist can get suddenly violent, just trust me when I say, "OW. Yes!"

So what kind of things absolutely make our day?

Finding money in our pocket or getting a surprise refund

Call me a meteorologist cuz it's about to rain! (Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash) Call me a meteorologist cuz it's about to rain! (Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash) loading...

A stranger pays you a compliment

I love to be told that I'm a good boy! (Photo by Jonathan Daniels on Unsplash) I love to be told that I'm a good boy! (Photo by Jonathan Daniels on Unsplash) loading...

Someone allows you to budge in line

Especially if they're now downwind and need to fart (Photo by Levi Jones on Unsplash) Especially if they're now downwind and fart (Photo by Levi Jones on Unsplash) loading...

Hearing your favorite song on the radio

Tunes on older radios just slap harder (Photo by Naadir Shahul on Unsplash) Tunes on older radios just slap harder (Photo by Naadir Shahul on Unsplash) loading...

"But what about hearing my baby's first words, Choad?" Look, I didn't make this list, and the people who answered the question didn't bother to mention their baby's first words until #8 on the list.

So according to the people surveyed, they'd rather have a stranger pay them a compliment or let them budge in line for their morning coffee than hear their baby's first words. Ah, the human race.

Loonatics answered this question with:

"Morning kisses from my dog Surly" ~Barley

"Doughnuts" ~Karl

"Getting our shy cat to audibly purr (she usually just vibrates silently)" - Jason

"Slapping a coworker" ~Bill (we don't condone this, but most of us probably understand)

"Coffee!" ~Karen

"A walk with my dog" ~Steven

"Call of a Loon" ~Craig

H/T: Mirror

