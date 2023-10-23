First National Act for 2024 Announced for Ledge Amphitheater

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The first national act for next year at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park has just been announced.

Jason Mraz and The Superband Summer Tour will be there on July 20th.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Thursday with general admission tickets going on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Mraz's tour will be stopping Gary, Indiana just before coming to Waite Park and it will be going to Kansas City right after that.

Get our free mobile app

In the meantime, he is also a contestant this fall on ABC TV's Dancing With the Stars.