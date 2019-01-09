Terrapins Use Great 2nd Half to Edge Gophers

The Gopher men's basketball team led by 6 at halftime but were outscored 48-27 in the 2nd half to lose 82-67 at home against Maryland Tuesday night. The Gophers did not shoot well from the free throw line going 9-23 at the line for 39 percent compared to Maryland's 24-27 at the line for 89 percent.

Amir Coffey led the Gophers with 16 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 13 points. Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. had 27 points to lead the Terrapins.

The Gophers fall to 2-2 in the Big Ten and 12-3 overall. Minnesota will host Rutgers Saturday at 11:30 a.m.