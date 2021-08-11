Teens Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Kimball
KIMBALL -- Three teens were hurt in a rollover crash in Stearns County Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of 101st Avenue and 167th Street near Kimball.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a truck was heading south on 101st Avenue when it lost control on the gravel and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on the roof in the ditch.
The driver, 17-year-old Jordan Rossman of Kimball, and passengers, 18-year-old Hunter Larson of Star Prairie, Wisconsin, and 14-year-old Lynn Rossman of Kimball, were treated by Watkins Ambulance at the scene for minor injuries and then taken to the hospital by a private party.
Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.
