Tech Boys Basketball Boasts Strong Junior Class [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Tech boys basketball coach Mike Trewick joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday to preview the Tiger 2018-2019 basketball team. The Tigers were 18-9 last season but graduated 6 key seniors. Tech will be led by junior center Odier Olange and guard Nate Trewick and seniors forwards Tate Caldwell and Jared Yeager. Trewick says this team lacks the slashers of last year's team and will need to depend more on outside shooting.

Tech will participate in the jamboree in Cold Spring this Saturday before opening play November 30 at home against Rogers.