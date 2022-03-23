Tech Wins State Consolation Semifinal; BBE Advances in Class A

The Tech boys basketball team overcame a 6-point halftime deficit to beat Austin 68-63 at Concordia-St. Paul in the Class 3-A state consolation semifinals Wednesday. Sophomore Tameron Ferguson led Tech with 26 points with 4 steals. Donald Ferguson III added 10 points, Garrison Murray chipped in 9 points and Devin Yeager contributed 6 points and 13 rebounds.

Tech will play for the consolation championship against Mound Westonka at 4pm at Concordia-St. Paul Thursday. Mound Westonka beat Hermantown 64-59 Wednesday. Tech improves to 20-10.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa defeated Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 70-63 Wednesday in the Class A State boys basketball Quarterfinals and will play at 2pm Friday against the winner of the Sacred Heart/New Life Academy game.