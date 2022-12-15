Tanner’s Team Holds It’s 3rd Annual Christmas Concert [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Attendees got to hear a lot of holiday music Wednesday during Tanner's Team Foundation's 3rd annual Christmas concert.

The event has evolved over the years going from virtual only to now a hybrid with an hour-long online concert followed by another hour of live music from the band Mason Dixon Line.

This year's live event was held in the newly renovated room at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn. Members of the St. Cloud Norsemen hockey team also volunteered their time as ushers and as coat checkers.

Missed the show? You can watch it here.



Performers during the recorded program included:

Kat Perkins

Kim & Aksel

Kelly Cordes

Harper's Chord

Allyson Walz

Heather Novak

Janelle Kendall

Kat Blue

Aaron Clafton

Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular

James Calacsan

John Theis

Tanner's Team Foundation will continue to accept donations for the Christmas concert through the end of the month.

