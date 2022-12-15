Tanner’s Team Holds It’s 3rd Annual Christmas Concert [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Attendees got to hear a lot of holiday music Wednesday during Tanner's Team Foundation's 3rd annual Christmas concert.
The event has evolved over the years going from virtual only to now a hybrid with an hour-long online concert followed by another hour of live music from the band Mason Dixon Line.
This year's live event was held in the newly renovated room at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn. Members of the St. Cloud Norsemen hockey team also volunteered their time as ushers and as coat checkers.
Missed the show? You can watch it here.
Performers during the recorded program included:
Kat Perkins
Kim & Aksel
Kelly Cordes
Harper's Chord
Allyson Walz
Heather Novak
Janelle Kendall
Kat Blue
Aaron Clafton
Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular
James Calacsan
John Theis
Tanner's Team Foundation will continue to accept donations for the Christmas concert through the end of the month.