'Tis the season to be "Merry and Bright" and what better way to be just that then during a comedy show! Minnesota Comedian Jason Schommer makes his return to his home town of Little Falls this weekend for his 9th annual holiday comedy show and he's bringing friends.

I had the pleasure of actually being able to talk with him and learn a little more about how he got his start in comedy and it sounds like it was a wild ride. It all began back when he was finishing up college and didn't know what he wanted to do. Decided one day he wanted to work for the Rosie O'Donnell Show and he actually ended up getting an internship. Seriously, how cool is that?

From there the writers told him he would be really good at comedy and the rest, as they would say, is history. Actually there's a little more to the story than that, but you can hear that down below with the full interview. Don't want to spoil all of it for you. But a fun fact to give you an idea of who he is, he was very good friends with Louie Anderson, who the world sadly lost this year, may he rest in peace.

Now you have the opportunity to see Jason Schommer live during a fun Holiday Comedy Show; called "Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays! A Holiday Comedy Show!". The show itself will be in Little Falls at the Great River Arts. Happening this Saturday at 7 p.m. Plus he will be bringing friends. You can see the details here:

So if you need to get away from the stress of the holidays for a bit and have a good hearty laugh, then you need to check this out and get your tickets while you can at greatart.org and they describe the night

"Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays" is a wild evening of holiday cheer and non-stop laughs starring Jason Schommer and friends! For one night only Jason Schommer returns to Great River Arts with hilarious holiday themed stand up comedy and stories! Joining in the festivities will be hysterical guest comic Jodie Maruska and musician Kelly Cordes with popular seasonal songs! Not to be left out in the cold, Prudence from Bowlus and her gang of misfit thespians will be returning with their holiday spoof "A Very Frozen Grinchy Morrison County Christmas Carol!"! It is going to be an epic night of laughs, fun and holiday memories!

Full interview can be heard here!

