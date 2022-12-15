The Weekender: Elf The Musical, Ceremony of Carols and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is no shortage of holiday themed events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy a free concert put on by the Saint Cloud Municipal Band, share a laugh with Elf The Musical, see the holiday tradition of the Ceremony of Carols, catch a TubaChristmas at the Paramount Theatre, and see George Maurer live for his holiday show. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Cloud Municipal BandSt. CloudGet into the holiday season with music performed by the Saint Cloud Municipal Band. Beginning Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. enjoy some traditional holiday music performed by members of our community. This event is free will donation, and funds will support the renovation of the Courtyard! The event will take place inside the Whitney Senior Center.EVENT IS FREE!- Thursday, December 15th, 7:00 p.m.
Elf the MusicalCold Spring
Embrace your inner elf with a special holiday show in Cold Spring this week. The Great Northern Theatre Company is performing Elf: The Musical at ROCORI High School. Join Buddy the elf who is unaware that he is actually human, living in an elf's world. Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth and heads off to find out who he is and where he came from. Tickets for this show are just $22 and showtimes run Thursday and Friday beginning at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, December 15th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 17th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, December 18th, 2:00 p.m.
Ceremony of CarolsSt. Cloud
Be apart of one of Central Minnesota's most beautiful holiday traditions. The Saint John's Boy's Choir returns with their annual Christmas Concert. The show will feature carols familiar and new, with the help of the SJBC Orchestra and a special Alumni Chorus. There will be two opportunities to see the show on Saturday with a 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performance. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for students. All shows will be held inside St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown St. Cloud.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, December 17th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
TubaChristmasSt. Cloud
The 48th annual TUBACHRISTMAS concerts is playing in central Minnesota this weekend. The show began in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell. This wonderful show features all tuba, baritone, and trombone players high school age and older coming together for one performance. Registration for all performers begins at 4:00pm, with a brief rehearsal to start at 4:15pm followed by the performance at 5:30pm. at the Paramount Theatre. Cost to play in the band is $10 per performer, however the show is free for anyone interested in sitting in the audience.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, December 17th, 5:30 p.m.
George MaurerSt. Cloud
Celebrating its 25th year at the Paramount, the George Maurer Group returns to the stage for one of the most popular holiday traditions. With holiday tunes you know and love, plus some new surprises, George Maurer, Ann Michels and the rest of the gang bring the jazz and turn up the fun early next week. Tickets range between $10-$23 depending on seating. Showtime is on Monday starting at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Monday, December 19th, 7:30 p.m.