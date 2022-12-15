The Weekender: Elf The Musical, Ceremony of Carols and More!

2

Embrace your inner elf with a special holiday show in Cold Spring this week. The Great Northern Theatre Company is performing Elf: The Musical at ROCORI High School. Join Buddy the elf who is unaware that he is actually human, living in an elf's world. Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth and heads off to find out who he is and where he came from. Tickets for this show are just $22 and showtimes run Thursday and Friday beginning at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Thursday, December 15th, 7:00 p.m.

- Friday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, December 17th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

- Sunday, December 18th, 2:00 p.m.