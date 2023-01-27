Take a Survey to Help Guide Stearns County Parks System
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is beginning work on a master plan for its parks and trails that will guide how the county invests in the system for the next two decades.
The 10-month process starts with a community survey where feedback is needed to help shape priorities and uses.
In all, Stearns County lists 19 unique features that include parks, trails, boat accesses, and open spaces.
Of those amenities, eight are county parks, seven are special features like boat accesses, two are called linear parks or trails which include the Beaver Island Trail and the Dairyland/Soo Line Rail Corridor, and two are considered Regional Recreation Facilities. Those are Quarry Park and Nature Preserve and the Lake Wobegon Trail.
To take the survey, click here.
RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks