Take a Survey to Help Guide Stearns County Parks System

Take a Survey to Help Guide Stearns County Parks System

Kraemer Lake - Wildwood County Park - Stearns County

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is beginning work on a master plan for its parks and trails that will guide how the county invests in the system for the next two decades.

Get our free mobile app

The 10-month process starts with a community survey where feedback is needed to help shape priorities and uses.

In all, Stearns County lists 19 unique features that include parks, trails, boat accesses, and open spaces.

Of those amenities, eight are county parks, seven are special features like boat accesses, two are called linear parks or trails which include the Beaver Island Trail and the Dairyland/Soo Line Rail Corridor, and two are considered Regional Recreation Facilities. Those are Quarry Park and Nature Preserve and the Lake Wobegon Trail.

To take the survey, click here.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks

To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

 

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Filed Under: stearns county parks department
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports