Stearns County Applying for Grant to Improve Park Near St. Joseph

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is applying for a state grant to help complete phase one of the Kraemer Lake - Wildwood County Park development.

The county is applying for nearly $1.2-million in Minnesota Parks and Legacy Grant money. The county is offering a nearly $393,000 matching grant in hopes of securing the grant.

Stearns County Parks Director Ben Anderson says phase one of the development includes improved parking, trails, and other amenities...

The updated phase one development plan includes enhanced entry to the park using Kipper Road, a parking lot and turn-around, picnic areas, picnic shelters, a pit-style restroom, fishing pier, nature-based playground, non-motorized boat launch, paved trail access to the lake, and other select amenities.

The cost of phase one is approximately $1.6-million.

Kraemer Lake - Wildwood County Park is 265 acres of land adjacent to Kraemer Lake near St. Joseph.

