Stearns County Opens Survey on Parks & Trails Master Plan
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is updating its Parks, Trails, and Recreation Master Plan and they want more feedback.
The first phase of the master plan included a survey of residents on the existing parks and trails system. More than 1,200 people responded to the first survey. Phase 2 is to gather feedback on priorities for future investments and strategies moving forward.
The Stearns County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Master Plan will guide the county's parks department for the next 10-20 years.
The Phase 2 survey is open through the end of November.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- U-of-M Research Project Reveals New Information on Buckthorn
- Expert: Bumper Crop of Acorns Not Drought-Related
- Minnesota DNR Releases Results of Small Game Survey
- Highway 23 North Gap on Schedule to Open in November
- PleasureLand RV Center Owner Passes Away
The Worst Comedies Ever Made
Cinema has brought laughter to generations of moviegoers. In these cases, though, the laughs were on the paying customers.
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
135 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Many have shared their thoughts on possible induction.
Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff