Stearns County Opens Survey on Parks & Trails Master Plan

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is updating its Parks, Trails, and Recreation Master Plan and they want more feedback.

The first phase of the master plan included a survey of residents on the existing parks and trails system. More than 1,200 people responded to the first survey. Phase 2 is to gather feedback on priorities for future investments and strategies moving forward.

The Stearns County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Master Plan will guide the county's parks department for the next 10-20 years.

The Phase 2 survey is open through the end of November.

