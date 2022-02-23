Suspect Arrested in 2021 Shooting Death of 9-Year-0ld Girl
ST. PAUL – Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Wednesday arrested a suspect in the May 2021 shooting death of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith of Minneapolis.
Nineteen-year-old D’Pree Robinson was arrested in Minneapolis and has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause 2nd-degree murder.
Trinity Ottoson-Smith was jumping on a trampoline in the backyard of a friend’s home in Minneapolis on May 15, 2021, when she was shot and injured. She died 12 days later at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Investigators believe Ottoson-Smith was an unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting.
Robinson will make his first appearance in Hennepin County District Court later this week.