Sartell “Excited” For Upcoming River Crossing Development

Sartell has been anticipating additional commercial development along the Highway 15 corridor for quite awhile. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says they are getting closer to unveiling news of a commercial development on the river crossing where highway 15 and county road 1 intersect near the Sartell McDonalds. Fitzthum wouldn't reveal the details but says the developer is finalizing commitments. Fitzthum in previous conversations has indicated that Sartell has been pushing for additional restaurants and hotels in their community. These additions to the community are expected this spring.

Fitzthum says he's expecting the continued growth of new single family home builds on their southwest side of the city and out near the high school and by Oak Ridge elementary. He says they've seen strong builds on the southwest side for the past 5 to 10 years.

Fitzthum also revealed that Sartell Summerfest will be back this year after taking the last 2 years off due to the pandemic. The festival will take place June 11th. He says Libertyville and the concert will take place in the city hall parking lot this year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.