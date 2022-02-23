CentraCare Updates Visitor Policy, Resumes Asymptomatic Testing

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is making additional changes to their visitor policy and COVID testing.

As of Wednesday, two healthy adult visitors will be allowed at all CentraCare and Carris Health sites for all patients. These guidelines do not pertain to long-term care and senior housing facilities as they have their own requirements.

Masking guidelines remain in place.

CentraCare officials say they are also offering asymptomatic testing for anyone who has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 and pre-travel testing. All pre-event/pre-activity testing remains on pause at all curbside, clinic, emergency room and urgent care sites.

You can schedule a test either online or by calling CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200. Test results may take up to five days.

These changes are due to the declining COVID hospitalization and positivity rate in the state.