Strong Thunderstorms Rumble Through St. Cloud Metro Area

UNDATED - A brief Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the St. Cloud metro area late this (Sunday) evening.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties from about 11:05 p.m. until 11:45 p.m.

Sixty mile an hour winds, nickel size hail, and heavy rain were all associated with the storm.

The National Weather Service also issued a Flash Flood Warning for the St. Cloud metro area until 2:30 a.m. on Monday, due to the heavy rainfall.